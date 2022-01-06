Contests
Woman admits shooting expectant mother, killing her unborn baby

Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to...
Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.(WXIX)
By Kevin Grasha
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - A woman who shot another woman in the abdomen, severely wounding her and killing her unborn baby pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Judge Leslie Ghiz sentenced her to 10 years in prison, a prison term that had been agreed upon as part of the plea.

On May 28, 2020, Stevens shot Sade Griffin in the abdomen, severely wounding Griffin and killing her unborn baby, according to prosecutors.

The shooting happened at approximately 4 a.m. in an apartment building in the West End, court documents say.

Griffin underwent multiple surgeries because of her injuries, according to prosecutors. Doctors were not able to save her fetus, the Enquirer reports.

Stevens’ attorney, Scott Rubenstein, said Griffin went into Stevens’ home and attacked her. He said Griffin was highly intoxicated and had a heavy lamp that could have been used as a weapon.

Stevens did not know Griffin was pregnant, he said.

“It was a fight between the two of them,” he said.

