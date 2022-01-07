2nd stay sought against Ohio law on aborted fetal remains
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio abortion providers have again sued to block a state law requiring that fetal remains from surgical abortions be cremated or buried.
Clinics, through their lawyers at ACLU of Ohio, argue in a Hamilton County court that the new law imposes a funeral ritual on every patient, regardless of religious or spiritual belief, removing their autonomy.
A judge already stayed the law once on grounds a lack of state rules made compliance impossible. Rules were finalized Dec. 30.
The law replaces an earlier one that required aborted fetuses to be disposed of “in a humane manner,” but without defining “humane.”
