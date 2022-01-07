79-year-old woman killed in Springdale crash, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 79-year-old woman is dead in a crash earlier this week in Springdale, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Karen Rolke, 79, of Colerain Township, was pronounced dead Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash occurred on Wednesday.

FOX19 NOW has requested details regarding the crash from the Springdale police.

