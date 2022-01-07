Contests
79-year-old woman killed in Springdale crash, coroner says

A 79-year-old woman is dead in a crash earlier this week in Springdale, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
A 79-year-old woman is dead in a crash earlier this week in Springdale, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 79-year-old woman is dead in a crash earlier this week in Springdale, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Karen Rolke, 79, of Colerain Township, was pronounced dead Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash occurred on Wednesday.

FOX19 NOW has requested details regarding the crash from the Springdale police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

