All CPS schools closed Friday due to weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is closing all of its schools on Friday due to weather, the district announced late Thursday.

CPS said the decision was made because of the -5 to -10 degree wind chill expected in the morning.

There will be no remote learning either, the district said.

