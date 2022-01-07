All CPS schools closed Friday due to weather
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is closing all of its schools on Friday due to weather, the district announced late Thursday.
CPS said the decision was made because of the -5 to -10 degree wind chill expected in the morning.
There will be no remote learning either, the district said.
