All state buildings closed in Kentucky, state of emergency declared

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - State buildings across Kentucky will remain closed Friday in the aftermath of a winter storm that dumped as many as 8″ of snow in central regions of the commonwealth.

Gov. Andy Beshear initially closed the buildings Thursday at noon as the storm approached. The action Thursday night continues that closure through the end of the week.

The winter storm caused uncounted power outages, crashes and road closures and untold damage to public infrastructure and private property.

The snow largely passed by 7 p.m. Thursday, but freezing, single-digit temperatures are expected throughout Kentucky and across much of the Tri-State overnight.

“All roadway surfaces will freeze. They are and will be extremely dangerous,” Beshear said. “I am closing all state office buildings with a public warning to stay off the roadways so roadway crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.”

MORE:

The governor declared a state of emergency earlier Thursday evening after heavy snowfall hit south central and eastern Kentucky, including the Bowling Green and Richmond areas.

Beshear activated the Kentucky National Guard at interstate closures, with the Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet working along the interstates.

Search and rescue teams are activated for safety checks on stranded motorists.

The Red Cross is monitoring the need for warming centers.

Autoplay Caption

Autoplay Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.