Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

All state buildings closed in Kentucky, state of emergency declared

Frigid temperatures are expected to set in overnight after the passage of the storm.
I-75 at a standstill in central Kentucky during Thursday's winter storms.
I-75 at a standstill in central Kentucky during Thursday's winter storms.(wkyt)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - State buildings across Kentucky will remain closed Friday in the aftermath of a winter storm that dumped as many as 8″ of snow in central regions of the commonwealth.

Gov. Andy Beshear initially closed the buildings Thursday at noon as the storm approached. The action Thursday night continues that closure through the end of the week.

The winter storm caused uncounted power outages, crashes and road closures and untold damage to public infrastructure and private property.

The snow largely passed by 7 p.m. Thursday, but freezing, single-digit temperatures are expected throughout Kentucky and across much of the Tri-State overnight.

“All roadway surfaces will freeze. They are and will be extremely dangerous,” Beshear said. “I am closing all state office buildings with a public warning to stay off the roadways so roadway crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.”

MORE:

The governor declared a state of emergency earlier Thursday evening after heavy snowfall hit south central and eastern Kentucky, including the Bowling Green and Richmond areas.

Beshear activated the Kentucky National Guard at interstate closures, with the Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet working along the interstates.

Search and rescue teams are activated for safety checks on stranded motorists.

The Red Cross is monitoring the need for warming centers.

Caption
Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slow going on I-75 southbound in Dry Ridge due to light, fluffy snow falling
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow ends Thursday night, accumulations in Kentucky
Cincinnati police charged four teenage males with murder in connection with the fatal shooting...
4 teens charged with murder in 16-year-old’s shooting return to juvenile court
Covington Schools first to announce district-wide learning stoppage due to COVID
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Bengals Pro-Bowler put on COVID list, out Sunday vs Browns
Andrew Lang
Man shoots brother in Green Township home, police say

Latest News

Mt. Healthy Junior/High School
Mt. Healthy shifts to remote learning for two weeks
Several departments are dealing with the same issue.
Tri-State departments work to overcome snowplow driver shortage
Suspect arrested after woman, 18-month-old son burned with hot oil in Hamilton, police say
Charge added against Hamilton man accused of pouring hot oil on woman, toddler
The superintendent of Newport Independent schools says the district is moving to...
Newport schools move to remote learning through Jan. 14 due to illness