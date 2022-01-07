Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old child in North Carolina

By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a child who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening.

Police said 6-year-old Amari Christiansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, WITN reported.

Amari is described as being a Black male approximately 4-feet tall and weighing about 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants and black shoes. Amari is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

If anyone has seen Amari or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenton, Campbell and Mason counties in Northern Kentucky are under snow emergencies as a winter...
Level I Snow Emergencies declared in 5 Tri-State counties
Andrew Lang
Man shoots brother in Green Township home, police say
Slow going on I-75 southbound in Dry Ridge due to light, fluffy snow falling
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow ends Thursday night, accumulations in Kentucky
A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night and two...
Juvenile ejected in Green Township crash, police say
Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to...
Woman admits shooting expectant mother, killing her unborn baby

Latest News

The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US hiring may have rebounded last month before omicron surge
Bundle up before you head out Friday. Wind chills are below zero.
Bitterly cold wind chills
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage
A battle over classroom safety leads to a third day of closures for most Chicago city schools.
Chicago cancels classes for 3rd day
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who shot and killed a leashed...
Man wanted for shooting, killing leashed dog