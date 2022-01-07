Bengals 2022 opponents feature games against Cowboys, Buccaneers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Road matchups with the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlight the Cincinnati Bengals opponents for the 2022 season.

While the Bengals 2021-22 season still isn’t done, the franchise does know which teams they will face next season.

Cincinnati will have eight home games and nine road games.

Home opponents:

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away opponents:

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

The Bengals schedule for next season will not be released until the offseason.

The AFC North champs finish out this regular season on the road Sunday against the Browns.

