Bengals 2022 opponents feature games against Cowboys, Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Road matchups with the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlight the Cincinnati Bengals opponents for the 2022 season.

While the Bengals 2021-22 season still isn’t done, the franchise does know which teams they will face next season.

Cincinnati will have eight home games and nine road games.

Home opponents:

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

Away opponents:

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New England Patriots
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Jets
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tennessee Titans

The Bengals schedule for next season will not be released until the offseason.

The AFC North champs finish out this regular season on the road Sunday against the Browns.

