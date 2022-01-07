Cincinnati Public Schools closed Friday

Contests
All Cincinnati Public Schools are closed Friday due to subzero wind chills.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Jan. 7, 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All Cincinnati Public Schools are closed Friday due to subzero wind chills.

Wind chills will fall as low as -5 to -10 degrees this morning, according to the district’s website.

There will be no remote learning, but staff must report.

