Cincinnati Public Schools closed Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All Cincinnati Public Schools are closed Friday due to subzero wind chills.

Wind chills will fall as low as -5 to -10 degrees this morning, according to the district’s website.

There will be no remote learning, but staff must report.

