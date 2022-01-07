Cincinnati Public Schools closed Friday
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All Cincinnati Public Schools are closed Friday due to subzero wind chills.
Wind chills will fall as low as -5 to -10 degrees this morning, according to the district’s website.
There will be no remote learning, but staff must report.
Find a full list of closings and delays
FOX19 NOW Detailed Weather Forecast
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.