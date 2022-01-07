Contests
Enjoy discounted admission for Penguin Days at Cincinnati Zoo

Penguin Days are back at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Penguin Days are back at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Penguin Days are back at the Cincinnati Zoo and so is their discounted admission.

Visitors will enjoy discounted Zoo admission Jan. 10 through March 11 and can see Penguin Parades Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. through the end of February.

“The Zoo is still a wonderful place to visit during the colder months, and the deeply discounted admission that we offer makes it a very affordable outing.” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “Dress for the weather, and you’ll be as happy as the penguins that you’ll see on parade days.”

The morning parade begins at the Zoo’s Bird House and ends at the Children’s Zoo entrance.  In the afternoon, the penguins reverse the route and head back to their indoor habitat.

In addition to Penguin Parades, there will be special animal encounters on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Cincinnati Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m.

