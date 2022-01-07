Family ask for help to solve loved one’s homicide in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a man who died in August of 2021 after being shot in 2020 is asking for anyone to come forward with information regarding his death.

Diondre Whitehead Jr., 37, was shot at 9 Green Street in Over-the-Rhine on Dec. 13, 2020, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene to find Whitehead suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 37-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

On Aug. 13, 2021, Whitehead died from his injuries, police said.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police had not issued a release regarding Whitehead’s death until Friday.

Cincinnati police spokeswoman Emily Szink said they are now releasing the information after requests from Whitehead’s family.

Call Detective Kim Kelley (513-352-3542) or Detective Kelly Best (513-352-3542) if you have any information.

Tips can also be sent via text message by texting CPD and the info to 847411.

