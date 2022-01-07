Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Family ask for help to solve loved one’s homicide in Over-the-Rhine

Diondre Whitehead Jr., 37, died on Aug. 13, 2021.
Diondre Whitehead Jr., 37, died on Aug. 13, 2021.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a man who died in August of 2021 after being shot in 2020 is asking for anyone to come forward with information regarding his death.

Diondre Whitehead Jr., 37, was shot at 9 Green Street in Over-the-Rhine on Dec. 13, 2020, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene to find Whitehead suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 37-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

On Aug. 13, 2021, Whitehead died from his injuries, police said.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police had not issued a release regarding Whitehead’s death until Friday.

Cincinnati police spokeswoman Emily Szink said they are now releasing the information after requests from Whitehead’s family.

Call Detective Kim Kelley (513-352-3542) or Detective Kelly Best (513-352-3542) if you have any information.

Tips can also be sent via text message by texting CPD and the info to 847411.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Ohio county and three Northern Kentucky counties are under snow emergencies.
Snow Emergencies declared in 4 Tri-State counties
Andrew Lang
Man shoots brother in Green Township home, police say
Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to...
Woman admits shooting expectant mother, killing her unborn baby
I-75 at a standstill in central Kentucky during Thursday's winter storms.
All state buildings closed in Kentucky, state of emergency declared
A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night and two...
Juvenile ejected in Green Township crash, police say

Latest News

A two-year-old from Florence receives a letter from the Windsor Castle for her homage to the...
Florence “mini-Queen Elizabeth II” receives a letter from Windsor Castle
Newberry Township Police Department found a live deer in the back of a car during a...
Video: Police find live deer in trunk of car during traffic stop
TT's Top 10 in television & streaming
TT's Top 10 in television & streaming
Cincinnati police say a 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Man arrested after fatal shooting in Walnut Hills