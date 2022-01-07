Frigid air challenges crews battling house fire

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a large blaze that heavily damaged a northern Kentucky home early Friday.

No one was hurt when flames broke out about 5 a.m. in the 10000 block of Sedco Drive in Union, Boone County dispatchers say.

The fully-involved fire was visible with flames shooting through the roof at one point.

Three people made it safely out, fire officials say.

Bitterly cold temperatures and subzero wind chills proved challenging for firefighters. They said they had to bring in tanker trucks with water after discovering a frozen fire hydrant nearby.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

