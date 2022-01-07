Grand jury indicts 18-year-old woman accused of murdering Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Tamara McLoyd, 18, for the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek on Dec. 31, 2021.

Tamara McLoyd (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

Officer Bartek, 25, was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive on Cleveland’s West Side while he was off-duty.

Cleveland police said Tamara McLoyd, 18, of Garfield Heights, approached Officer Bartek in the parking lot with a gun, a struggle ensued and Officer Bartek was shot twice.

McLoyd then allegedly fled in Officer Bartek’s car.

Several hours later, Officer Bartek’s stolen vehicle was spotted by police and after a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit, the vehicle was recovered in Euclid and Anthony Butler Jr., 28, was taken into custody.

McLoyd was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault on a police officer, grand theft, petty theft and having weapons under disability.

She remains held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and will be arraigned on Jan. 27.

Butler is charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and other traffic violations.

He s also being held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.