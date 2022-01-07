Male shot in parking lot of Springdale bar, police say

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) -A male was shot in the parking lot of a Springdale bar and taken to a hospital early Friday, according to Springdale police.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting outside Showcase Bar & Grill, 12140 Springfield Pike, Sgt. Erik Langevin said.

The victim was shot at least twice: in his stomach and one of his arms, according to Langevin.

An ambulance took the victim to UC Health West Chester Medical Center with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

No arrests were made and police say they have no suspect information.

“We don’t have much more than that. We are hoping to find more out today,” Sgt. Langevin said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to check for updates throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.