Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Male shot in parking lot of Springdale bar, police say

Springdale police are investigating a shooting reported outside Showcase Bar & Grill early...
Springdale police are investigating a shooting reported outside Showcase Bar & Grill early Friday.(Live 5/File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) -A male was shot in the parking lot of a Springdale bar and taken to a hospital early Friday, according to Springdale police.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting outside Showcase Bar & Grill, 12140 Springfield Pike, Sgt. Erik Langevin said.

The victim was shot at least twice: in his stomach and one of his arms, according to Langevin.

An ambulance took the victim to UC Health West Chester Medical Center with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

No arrests were made and police say they have no suspect information.

“We don’t have much more than that. We are hoping to find more out today,” Sgt. Langevin said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to check for updates throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenton, Campbell and Mason counties in Northern Kentucky are under snow emergencies as a winter...
Level I Snow Emergencies declared in 5 Tri-State counties
Andrew Lang
Man shoots brother in Green Township home, police say
Slow going on I-75 southbound in Dry Ridge due to light, fluffy snow falling
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow ends Thursday night, accumulations in Kentucky
A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night and two...
Juvenile ejected in Green Township crash, police say
Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to...
Woman admits shooting expectant mother, killing her unborn baby

Latest News

Four adults were displaced in an apartment building fire that caused more than $300,000 in...
More than $300K damage, 4 displaced in College Hill apartment fire
All Cincinnati Public Schools are closed Friday due to subzero wind chills.
Cincinnati Public Schools closed Friday
Parents of Mason student who died in his sleep honor his memory, seek answers
Parents of Mason student who died suddenly still seeking answers, still giving back
I-75 at a standstill in central Kentucky during Thursday's winter storms.
All state buildings closed in Kentucky, state of emergency declared