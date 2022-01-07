Man arrested after fatal shooting in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Walnut Hills earlier this week.

Jermel Spencer, 27, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Jalen Shepard, who later died in the hospital.

Cincinnati Police District Four officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person shot.

Officers say they found Shepard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Spencer on a murder warrant for the death of Shepard.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

