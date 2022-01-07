Contests
Man arrested after fatal shooting in Walnut Hills

Jermel Spencer, 27, was arrested Friday for the shooting death of Jalen Shepard, 19, in Walnut...
Jermel Spencer, 27, was arrested Friday for the shooting death of Jalen Shepard, 19, in Walnut Hills Sunday.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Walnut Hills earlier this week.

Jermel Spencer, 27, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Jalen Shepard, who later died in the hospital.

Cincinnati Police District Four officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person shot.

Officers say they found Shepard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Spencer on a murder warrant for the death of Shepard.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

