More than $300K damage, 4 displaced in College Hill apartment fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four adults were displaced in an apartment building fire that caused more than $300,000 in damage early Friday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Flames broke out in the two-story, four-unit multi-family residence in the 1300 block of West North Bend Road just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 25 minutes, said District Fire Chief Kelly Callen.

Early reports from bystanders stated someone may still be trapped in the fire apartment.

Fire crews quickly searched it and determined it was empty.

They realized all four adult tenants were able to evacuate.

There were smoke detectors present in the apartment where the fire began, but fire officials say they aren’t sure the devices were working.

Additional detectors did, however, operate in other areas of the structure.

There was considerable fire damage on the second floor with smoke damage throughout the structure, according to Callen.

The Red Cross is assisting three of the displaced adults.

The Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause.

Firefighters also remain on scene.

Due to the severe cold conditions an additional engine company was requested for manpower along with a Metro bus for firefighter rehab/warming.

City salt crews are also on scene for the icy road conditions created by fire streams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.