Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

More than $300K damage, 4 displaced in College Hill apartment fire

Four adults were displaced in an apartment building fire that caused more than $300,000 in...
Four adults were displaced in an apartment building fire that caused more than $300,000 in damage early Friday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four adults were displaced in an apartment building fire that caused more than $300,000 in damage early Friday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Flames broke out in the two-story, four-unit multi-family residence in the 1300 block of West North Bend Road just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 25 minutes, said District Fire Chief Kelly Callen.

Early reports from bystanders stated someone may still be trapped in the fire apartment.

Fire crews quickly searched it and determined it was empty.

They realized all four adult tenants were able to evacuate.

There were smoke detectors present in the apartment where the fire began, but fire officials say they aren’t sure the devices were working.

Additional detectors did, however, operate in other areas of the structure.

There was considerable fire damage on the second floor with smoke damage throughout the structure, according to Callen.

The Red Cross is assisting three of the displaced adults.

The Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause.

Firefighters also remain on scene.

Due to the severe cold conditions an additional engine company was requested for manpower along with a Metro bus for firefighter rehab/warming.

City salt crews are also on scene for the icy road conditions created by fire streams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenton, Campbell and Mason counties in Northern Kentucky are under snow emergencies as a winter...
Level I Snow Emergencies declared in 5 Tri-State counties
Andrew Lang
Man shoots brother in Green Township home, police say
Slow going on I-75 southbound in Dry Ridge due to light, fluffy snow falling
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow ends Thursday night, accumulations in Kentucky
A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night and two...
Juvenile ejected in Green Township crash, police say
Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to...
Woman admits shooting expectant mother, killing her unborn baby

Latest News

Springdale police are investigating a shooting reported outside Showcase Bar & Grill early...
Male shot in parking lot of Springdale bar, police say
All Cincinnati Public Schools are closed Friday due to subzero wind chills.
Cincinnati Public Schools closed Friday
Parents of Mason student who died in his sleep honor his memory, seek answers
Parents of Mason student who died suddenly still seeking answers, still giving back
I-75 at a standstill in central Kentucky during Thursday's winter storms.
All state buildings closed in Kentucky, state of emergency declared