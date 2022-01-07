Contests
NKY officer accused of online sex chat with a minor

Ryan Hill
Ryan Hill(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An Augusta police officer has been arrested on charges that he engaged in sexual chats online with an undercover detective that he believed was an underage girl.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Hill, 29, used a social media application to engage in sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed to be a 15 year old female.

Unbeknownst to Hill, his conversations were with an undercover task force officer from Minnesota.

The sheriff’s office said the conversations spanned several days and Hill described sexual acts he wanted to perform on the girl.

In the chat to the undercover officer, Hill admitted that he was a police officer.

Detectives later confirmed that Hill worked as a police officer with the Augusta Police Department.

Hill with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.

He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.

