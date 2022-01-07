Police searching for missing man with dementia in Sycamore Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an urgent missing person in Sycamore Township.

E. C. Rash, 79, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2021, at approximately 9:55 a.m. He was reported missing by family on Jan. 4, 2022.

Rash was last seen near the Blue Ash Sports Complex on Grooms Rd.

He is reportedly driving a 2005 light gray Ford Freestar with Ohio registration FRK3562.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rash has been diagnosed with dementia and pancreatic cancer and may be without his medication.

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to immediately call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-851-6000.

If the vehicle above is seen on the road, please call 911 to report the vehicle’s location.

