Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police searching for missing man with dementia in Sycamore Township

E. C. Rash, 79, is an urgent missing person attempting to be located by the Hamilton County...
E. C. Rash, 79, is an urgent missing person attempting to be located by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an urgent missing person in Sycamore Township.

E. C. Rash, 79, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2021, at approximately 9:55 a.m. He was reported missing by family on Jan. 4, 2022.

Rash was last seen near the Blue Ash Sports Complex on Grooms Rd.

He is reportedly driving a 2005 light gray Ford Freestar with Ohio registration FRK3562.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rash has been diagnosed with dementia and pancreatic cancer and may be without his medication.

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to immediately call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-851-6000.

If the vehicle above is seen on the road, please call 911 to report the vehicle’s location.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenton, Campbell and Mason counties in Northern Kentucky are under snow emergencies as a winter...
Snow Emergencies declared in 6 Tri-State counties
Andrew Lang
Man shoots brother in Green Township home, police say
Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to...
Woman admits shooting expectant mother, killing her unborn baby
Slow going on I-75 southbound in Dry Ridge due to light, fluffy snow falling
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow ends Thursday night, accumulations in Kentucky
A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night and two...
Juvenile ejected in Green Township crash, police say

Latest News

Flames were visible through the roof at this house fire in Union, Kentucky early Friday.
Frigid air challenges crews battling house fire
Penguin Days are back at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Enjoy discounted admission for Penguin Days at Cincinnati Zoo
A 79-year-old woman is dead in a crash earlier this week in Springdale, according to the...
79-year-old woman killed in Springdale crash, coroner says
Teen killed in shooting at a gas station in South Fairmount
Third arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old