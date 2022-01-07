Contests
Tenn. Planned Parenthood fire intentionally set, officials say

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A fire at Knoxville’s Planned Parenthood was intentionally set, according to city officials.

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the fire at the North Cherry Street Knoxville Planned Parenthood around 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. When crews arrived, they reported “heavy fire” coming from the building and began working to battle the flames.

An investigation conducted by the Knoxville Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to officials with KFD.

“KFD’s firefighters worked tirelessly last Friday to extinguish this fire, and our fire investigators, with assistance from ATF, TBI, and Knox County fire investigators, have worked meticulously over the last week and will continue to investigate this fire,” said KFD Fire Chief Stan Sharp.

Evidence showed that the fire had already been burning for some time before firefighters arrived, according to Sharp.

“It took the Knoxville Fire Department almost four hours to fully extinguish the blaze,” said Sharp. “The nearly 10,000-square-foot building was under renovation at the time of the fire.”

Less than one year ago, they were recovering after the windows were shot out but officials do not believe the two incidents are related.

There have not been any arrests made or suspects identified for either incident, according to police.

KFD officials urged anyone with information regarding the fire to call 1-800-762-3017 or email KFDArson@knoxvilletn.gov.

