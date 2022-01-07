Contests
Third arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old

Teen killed in shooting at a gas station in South Fairmount
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the death of a teenager in South Fairmount.

Kristopher Teetor, 17, was gunned down while pumping gas at a BP station between Harrison and Queen City avenues on Nov. 7.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he died.

Elisha Acoff, 19, is the third suspect arrested on an aggravated murder charge in connection to his death.

Elisha Acoff
Elisha Acoff(Cincinnati Police Department)

Keuntay Bazel, 22, and 24-year-old Joseph Bazal have also been charged with aggravated murder.

FOX19 NOW talked with the victim’s sister, Kierra Teetor, after her youngest brother was killed.

Sister devastated after losing teenage brother in South Fairmount shooting

Kierra remembers her younger brother as respectful, kind, sweet and helpful.

