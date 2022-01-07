Third arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the death of a teenager in South Fairmount.

Kristopher Teetor, 17, was gunned down while pumping gas at a BP station between Harrison and Queen City avenues on Nov. 7.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he died.

Elisha Acoff, 19, is the third suspect arrested on an aggravated murder charge in connection to his death.

Elisha Acoff (Cincinnati Police Department)

Keuntay Bazel, 22, and 24-year-old Joseph Bazal have also been charged with aggravated murder.

FOX19 NOW talked with the victim’s sister, Kierra Teetor, after her youngest brother was killed.

Kierra remembers her younger brother as respectful, kind, sweet and helpful.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.