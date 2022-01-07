Two Cincinnati restaurants make list of top 100 in the country

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Greater Cincinnati restaurants have been recognized by OpenTable in the app’s list of “Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2021.”

According to OpenTable, more than 10.5 million reviews submitted by verified diners are analyzed to determine the list.

Only two restaurants in Ohio made the list, and both are in Cincinnati.

The restaurants, Pepp & Dolores in Over-the-Rhine and Sotto in the Central Business District, are both Italian restaurants that won “Best Overall in Cincinnati/Dayton,” according to OpenTable’s list.

Pepp & Dolores, located at 1501 Vine St., was rated 4.9 stars with 1,509 reviews.

Sotto, located at 118 E 6th St., was rated 4.9 stars with 5,340 reviews.

No Kentucky restaurants made the list and only one from Indiana did: Artisan located in Elkhart, Ind.

