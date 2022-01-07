Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Two Cincinnati restaurants make list of top 100 in the country

A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Greater Cincinnati restaurants have been recognized by OpenTable in the app’s list of “Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2021.”

According to OpenTable, more than 10.5 million reviews submitted by verified diners are analyzed to determine the list.

Only two restaurants in Ohio made the list, and both are in Cincinnati.

The restaurants, Pepp & Dolores in Over-the-Rhine and Sotto in the Central Business District, are both Italian restaurants that won “Best Overall in Cincinnati/Dayton,” according to OpenTable’s list.

Pepp & Dolores, located at 1501 Vine St., was rated 4.9 stars with 1,509 reviews.

Sotto, located at 118 E 6th St., was rated 4.9 stars with 5,340 reviews.

The wine pit at Sotto, Downtown, designed by The Drawing Dept.
The wine pit at Sotto, Downtown, designed by The Drawing Dept.(Provided to Cincinnati Enquirer)

No Kentucky restaurants made the list and only one from Indiana did: Artisan located in Elkhart, Ind.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenton, Campbell and Mason counties in Northern Kentucky are under snow emergencies as a winter...
Snow Emergencies declared in 5 Tri-State counties
Andrew Lang
Man shoots brother in Green Township home, police say
Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to...
Woman admits shooting expectant mother, killing her unborn baby
Slow going on I-75 southbound in Dry Ridge due to light, fluffy snow falling
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow ends Thursday night, accumulations in Kentucky
A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night and two...
Juvenile ejected in Green Township crash, police say

Latest News

Flames were visible through the roof at this house fire in Union, Kentucky early Friday.
Frigid air challenges crews battling house fire
Penguin Days are back at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Enjoy discounted admission for Penguin Days at Cincinnati Zoo
E. C. Rash, 79, is an urgent missing person attempting to be located by the Hamilton County...
Police searching for missing man with dementia in Sycamore Township
A 79-year-old woman is dead in a crash earlier this week in Springdale, according to the...
79-year-old woman killed in Springdale crash, coroner says