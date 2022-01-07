Video: Police find live deer in trunk of car during traffic stop

ETTERS, Pa. (WXIX) - Police officers in Newberry Township got a bit of a surprise when they pulled over a car during a Pennsylvania traffic stop and found a live deer in its trunk.

The video shows the passenger, identified by police as a 21-year-old male, getting out of the car and opening the trunk. He then grabs the deer and carries it across the road.

According to the Newberry Township Police Department, officers pulled the car over initially because the driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Then, the officer noticed the live animal in the back of the vehicle.

The occupants told police that they had hit the deer with their car and then placed it in the trunk.

When they later realized that the deer was still alive, they continued to drive with the animal in the vehicle, police said.

Newberry Township police say they took the driver, a 19-year-old female, into custody as part of the DUI investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.