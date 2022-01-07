Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman shot in stomach, leg after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Parma shooting center (graphic)

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured after his firearm accidentally discharged at a Parma gun range, police said.

The Parma Police Department released surveillance video from the accidental firearm discharge.

The incident occurred on Dec. 23, 2021 at the Parma Armory Shooting Center.

According to Parma police, the single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand, into the woman’s stomach area, and then in and out of her leg.

**WARNING: Video may be considered graphic**

As seen in the surveillance video, staff at the Parma Armory Shooting Center began immediate first aid after hearing the accidental gunshot.

Parma police said both the man and woman, who are related, were treated at an area hospital for the gunshot wounds, but they have since been released.

The woman who was injured said she does not intend on pursing criminal charges, according to police.

The Parma Armory Shooting Center said they have offered both the man and woman complimentary firearms safety classes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenton, Campbell and Mason counties in Northern Kentucky are under snow emergencies as a winter...
Snow Emergencies declared in 5 Tri-State counties
Andrew Lang
Man shoots brother in Green Township home, police say
Juaquana Stevens, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to...
Woman admits shooting expectant mother, killing her unborn baby
Slow going on I-75 southbound in Dry Ridge due to light, fluffy snow falling
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow ends Thursday night, accumulations in Kentucky
A juvenile was ejected in a crash and seriously hurt in Green Township Wednesday night and two...
Juvenile ejected in Green Township crash, police say

Latest News

A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
Two Cincinnati restaurants make list of top 100 in the country
Flames were visible through the roof at this house fire in Union, Kentucky early Friday.
Frigid air challenges crews battling house fire
Penguin Days are back at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Enjoy discounted admission for Penguin Days at Cincinnati Zoo
E. C. Rash, 79, is an urgent missing person attempting to be located by the Hamilton County...
Police searching for missing man with dementia in Sycamore Township
A 79-year-old woman is dead in a crash earlier this week in Springdale, according to the...
79-year-old woman killed in Springdale crash, coroner says