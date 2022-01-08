2 displaced in Hyde Park house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overnight fire in Hyde Park had Cincinnati firefighters busy early Saturday morning.

The fire began around 4:45 p.m. in a house in the 3600 block of Edwards Road near Rookwood Pavilion.

Firefighters arrived to find the roof and attic of the home ablaze.

CFD personnel extinguished the fire quickly, but “extensive overhaul” was required to extinguish hot spots, the department says.

There were no injuries, but two people were displaced.

The department has ruled the cause to be electrical and accidental.

The estimated damage is around $50,000.

