2 displaced in Hyde Park house fire

Cincinnati firefighters respond to a blaze in Hyde Park overnight.
Cincinnati firefighters respond to a blaze in Hyde Park overnight.(Cincinnati Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overnight fire in Hyde Park had Cincinnati firefighters busy early Saturday morning.

The fire began around 4:45 p.m. in a house in the 3600 block of Edwards Road near Rookwood Pavilion.

Firefighters arrived to find the roof and attic of the home ablaze.

CFD personnel extinguished the fire quickly, but “extensive overhaul” was required to extinguish hot spots, the department says.

There were no injuries, but two people were displaced.

The department has ruled the cause to be electrical and accidental.

The estimated damage is around $50,000.

