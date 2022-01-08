Contests
Burrow, Reader confirmed OUT for last game before playoffs

At least 6 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, including a pair of Pro Bowlers.
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is officially out for the game against the Browns on Sunday.

The team on Saturday afternoon confirmed Burrow and defensive tackle DJ Reader will not travel to Cleveland.

Burrow met with the media Wednesday, saying he could play if needed.

He was injured in the final moments of the Bengals come-from-behind win against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Brandon Allen is expected to start in Burrow’s place.

>> Bengals shot at No. 1 seed, home-field advantage for playoffs still alive <<

The Bengals will also be without Pro-Bowl running back Joe Mixon, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Several other Bengals were confirmed to be on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Tuesday:

  • Safety Vonn Bell;
  • Defensive end Trey Hendrickson;
  • Defensive Tackle BJ Hill;
  • Center Trey Hopkins; and
  • Guard Quinton Spain.

Asymptomatic players can return to the field in five days, under NFL protocols.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is also not playing Sunday due to his injured left shoulder.

>> FUTURE SCHEDULE: Bengals 2022 opponents feature games against Cowboys, Buccaneers

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

