‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider hits $1 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights.

She’s already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak.

Now she’s among only four contestants to reach $1 million in regular-season play.

She hit that mark with her 28th victory Friday.

Schneider has already qualified for the show’s tournament of champions and is the first transgender person to do so.

She says she’s gained inspiration from actor Laverne Cox and comedian Natasha Muse, who are trans women.

Schneider says she’s heard from people who say they’re encouraged to see her success.

I’ll get back to the backlogged game threads tomorrow. But I just want to acknowledge how overwhelmed I am by the things being written about me, and about what this run means. This has been a life-changing experience, thank you all so so much for your kindness and support ❤️ — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 8, 2022

