New food hall coming to Madisonville in 2022

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Madisonville will soon be home to a new food hall that figures to be the first step in a full-fledged dining and entertainment district.

The venue will open by August in Madison Square at Red Bank Expressway and Madison Road.

“There will be a lot of different places to eat and reasons to come here, but the food hall itself is really going to draw people in,” Tyler Troendle, managing director of AT Hospitality.

Element Eatery designers visited 35 food halls in three years to gather feedback. That sparked the vision for this 34,500 sq.-ft. facility.

Taft’s Brewing Company is the first signed anchor tenant with a 48-tap beer garden.

The Element Eatery name, officials say, draws on the versatility of the word “element,” citing the dynamic combination of entertainment and local food and beverage providers.

“You’re going to be able to see people having a drink outside and you’re going to be able to hear the music,” Troendle said.

The Element Eatery design features 400 indoor seats.

“We also have three different decks, one where we’re going to have family-oriented decks, meaning outside locations, one outside for families so you can have games on it... one that has certain lights, giving you that outdoor feel, and we even have one that’s covered,” said Seth Bernhard, project manager with Sitement.

There will be eleven food experiences and room for other restaurants with additional job opportunities when the facility opens.

“This can be a great magnet if you want to call it for Madisonville,” Barnhard said.

Element Eatery developers are anticipating a lot of pedestrian traffic, emphasizing that the walk around Madison Square should be seamless in a secure place.

“It’s very well-lit, so everyone should feel safe and comfortable to do this kind of throughout the day and into the evening,” Troendle said.

In addition to the food, beverage and entertainment options at Element Eatery, developers are working to add more parking spaces beyond the 60 adjacent spaces.

There’s also access to 2,000 well-lit spaces, and the district is being constructed with a goal to host fundraisers and festivals as well.

