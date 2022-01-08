Contests
Shooting in West End leaves 1 injured, police say

Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Cincinnati's West End.
Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Cincinnati's West End.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are responding to reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati’s West End.

Officers responded to the 1020 block of York Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to police, a man in his late twenties or early thirties was taken to UC Medical with a gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Parts of Colerain Avenue and Dayton Street near the incident have been blocked off.

This is an ongoing situation. FOX19 NOW is on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

