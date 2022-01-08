Contests
Showers move in tonight

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloud cover will increase Saturday and scattered light showers will arrive during evening. Occasional showers are in the forecast through Sunday morning then during afternoon the sky will start to clear and the air will cool. Sunday evening and overnight there may be a few flurries.

Monday will be another cold day with low temperatures in the teens and high temperatures in the upper 20s. The sky will be partly cloudy and there may be a few flurries.

Next week will be mostly quiet until the chance of rain changing to snow arrives Friday the 15th.

