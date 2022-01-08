SWAT standoff at Fort Mitchell hotel

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - A heavy law enforcement presence descended on a hotel in Northern Kentucky Friday night, leading to an hours-long standoff.

The situation developed around 9 p.m. after police in Fort Mitchell received a shots-fired call from the Super 8 Hotel on Royal Drive.

A SWAT team was called in as well, according to Kenton County Dispatch.

A law enforcement source told FOX19 a subject had barricaded himself inside a room at the hotel.

Police have not confirmed there were in fact any shots fired at the hotel.

Around 10:40 p.m., police escorted a man in handcuffs to an ambulance, which led him away from the scene.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.