SWAT standoff at Fort Mitchell hotel
Police escorted a man in handcuffs to an ambulance.
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - A heavy law enforcement presence descended on a hotel in Northern Kentucky Friday night, leading to an hours-long standoff.
The situation developed around 9 p.m. after police in Fort Mitchell received a shots-fired call from the Super 8 Hotel on Royal Drive.
A SWAT team was called in as well, according to Kenton County Dispatch.
A law enforcement source told FOX19 a subject had barricaded himself inside a room at the hotel.
Police have not confirmed there were in fact any shots fired at the hotel.
Around 10:40 p.m., police escorted a man in handcuffs to an ambulance, which led him away from the scene.
FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.