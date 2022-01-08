Contests
VIDEO: Tri-State Marine embraces family for first time since before pandemic

‘It’s everything I anticipated and dreamed of.’
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Clermont County family embraced Friday evening for the first time in two years after their son returned on leave from a Navy submarine.

Thomas Moore, stationed in Washington state, returned on Dec. 21 from a deployment aboard the US Connecticut.

The family planned their own welcome home party at CVG.

“We’re really excited to see him, in person, not on social media,” Stephanie Moore, Thomas’ mother, said before his arrival.

Moore thought a moment and reconsidered: “I thank God for the social media—therwise, we wouldn’t see him at all!”

It’s Thomas’ first time being back to the Tri-State since 2019.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to come home last year because of COVID—flights, and the navy were light, ‘No, you’re not allowed to leave.’ So I had to stay in Washington,” Thomas said.

Thomas’ brother, Nick Moore is also in the Navy. The two haven’t seen each other since 2017.

They embraced on Friday night.

Needless to say, the family is happy to be reunited.

“It was wonderful,” said Thomas’ father Charlie Moore. “It’s everything I anticipated and dreamed of.”

Nick is heading to Florida for duty on Monday, so the family is taking advantage of the time together. They went to the Cincinnati Cyclones game on Friday and will go to a car show on Saturday.

