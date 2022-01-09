Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library changes hours due Omicron impact
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is changing all of their location hours due to the impact of the Omicron variant.
According to their Facebook post, their hours will now be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Jan. 15.
The library also is informing the public that the main library is under construction and there will be temporary street changes.
