Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library changes hours due Omicron impact

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is changing all of their location hours due to the impact of the Omicron variant.

According to their Facebook post, their hours will now be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Jan. 15.

The library also is informing the public that the main library is under construction and there will be temporary street changes.

As #NextGenLibrary construction progresses at Main Library, the crane is being removed this weekend and will result in... Posted by Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library on Saturday, January 8, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.