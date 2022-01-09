Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library changes hours due Omicron impact

The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library announced changes to their hours.
The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library announced changes to their hours.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is changing all of their location hours due to the impact of the Omicron variant.

According to their Facebook post, their hours will now be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Jan. 15.

The library also is informing the public that the main library is under construction and there will be temporary street changes.

As #NextGenLibrary construction progresses at Main Library, the crane is being removed this weekend and will result in...

Posted by Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library on Saturday, January 8, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
Two Cincinnati restaurants make list of top 100 in the country
Casey Sams and Shakayla Sams
Cincinnati woman wavered on motherhood before baby son’s death: court docs
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Burrow, Reader confirmed OUT for last game before playoffs
SWAT standoff Friday night in Fort Mitchell
SWAT standoff at Fort Mitchell hotel ends peacefully
Police are investigating a double shooting scene in Bond Hill. The coroner also responded to...
Police identify victims in fatal Bond Hill double shooting

Latest News

A pilot had to make an emergency landing at Lunken Airport Sunday.
Plane lands safely after making emergency landing at Lunken Airport
Police are investigating a double shooting scene in Bond Hill. The coroner also responded to...
Police identify victims in fatal Bond Hill double shooting
Final day to visit the PNC Festival of Lights at the zoo
Final day to visit the PNC Festival of Lights at the zoo
A pedestrian was hit in West Chester Saturday.
Pedestrian hit by car, severely injured in West Chester