Coroner called to scene of Bond Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The coroner’s office was called to a shooting incident with multiple victims in Bond Hill Saturday night.

Officers responded to Anita Place around 7:17 p.m. for reports of two gunshot victims.

Police have confirmed that the coroner’s office was later called to that scene.

Officials have not released information on the conditions of any of the victims.

This is an ongoing situation. FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

