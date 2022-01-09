Man dies in Goshen Township crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is dead after a crash happened in Goshen Township Sunday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Kevin Thomas, 21, was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion Southbound on Goshen Road around 1 a.m. when he drove off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert and a tree on the Westbound side near Woodville Pike.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers believe that speed is a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

