Man dies in Goshen Township crash
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is dead after a crash happened in Goshen Township Sunday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Kevin Thomas, 21, was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion Southbound on Goshen Road around 1 a.m. when he drove off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert and a tree on the Westbound side near Woodville Pike.
Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers believe that speed is a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
