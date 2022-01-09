Contests
Kentucky lawmakers plan to fast track tornado-recovery aid

Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.
Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - House Speaker David Osborne says Kentucky lawmakers will take up tornado-recovery legislation Monday.

He says the goal is to accelerate an initial round of assistance. Legislation introduced Saturday proposes $200 million of aid in response to the storms that devastated several Kentucky communities last month, killing 77 people.

Osborne says the House budget committee is set to review the package Monday.

The plan is to quickly pump $45 million into stricken communities, with $15 million for temporary housing and $30 million for schools.

Osborne says more rounds of the aid will be released later to help meet other recovery needs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

