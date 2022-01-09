Pedestrian hit by car, severely injured in West Chester
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -A pedestrian has severe injuries after being hit by a car in West Chester Saturday, spokesperson Barb Wilson said.
The accident happened on Cin-Day Road near Walmart around 6:30 p.m.
Wilson adds that the man was taken to a nearby hospital.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
