Pedestrian hit by car, severely injured in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -A pedestrian has severe injuries after being hit by a car in West Chester Saturday, spokesperson Barb Wilson said.

The accident happened on Cin-Day Road near Walmart around 6:30 p.m.

Wilson adds that the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.