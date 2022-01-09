Contests
Pedestrian hit by car, severely injured in West Chester

A pedestrian was hit in West Chester Saturday.
A pedestrian was hit in West Chester Saturday.(WMBF/File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -A pedestrian has severe injuries after being hit by a car in West Chester Saturday, spokesperson Barb Wilson said.

The accident happened on Cin-Day Road near Walmart around 6:30 p.m.

Wilson adds that the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

