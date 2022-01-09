Plane lands safely after making emergency landing at Lunken Airport

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A plane landed safely at Lunken Airport Sunday after having to make an emergency landing.

According to Cincinnati police, the pilot landed the plane around 10:30 a.m. due to an engine failure.

Officers say that no injuries were reported.

Police did not identify how the engine failure occurred nor what plane the pilot was flying.

It is unclear where the pilot was headed.

