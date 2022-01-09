Contests
Scattered showers into overnight hours

By Jeff Creighton
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered light showers have arrived and will hang around through the overnight hours. In addition, there may be isolated slick spots on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses as road temperatures could still be below freezing.

Some of the rain tonight could be locally heavy. Occasional showers are in the forecast through Sunday morning as well.

During the afternoon the skies will slowly begin clearing and the air will cool. Sunday evening and overnight there may even be a few flurries.

Monday will be another cold day with low temperatures in the teens and high temperatures in the upper 20s. The sky will be partly cloudy and there may be a few flurries.

Next week will be mostly quiet until the chance of rain changing to snow arrives Friday, Jan. 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

