Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Showers end, temperatures drop and winds stay strong

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Occasional showers are in the forecast Sunday morning.

During the afternoon, the skies will slowly begin clearing and the air will cool. Sunday evening and overnight there may even be a few flurries.

Monday will be another cold day with low temperatures in the teens and high temperatures in the upper 20s. The sky will be partly cloudy and there may be a few flurries.

Next week will be mostly quiet until the chance of rain changing to snow arrives Friday, Jan. 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
Two Cincinnati restaurants make list of top 100 in the country
Casey Sams and Shakayla Sams
Cincinnati woman wavered on motherhood before baby son’s death: court docs
SWAT standoff Friday night in Fort Mitchell
SWAT standoff at Fort Mitchell hotel ends peacefully
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Burrow, Reader confirmed OUT for last game before playoffs
While the CDC says it’s still unknown how rapidly omicron spreads as compared to the delta...
Here’s how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold

Latest News

Scattered showers into overnight hours
Showers move in tonight
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Cold This Evening, Not Quiet As Cold Overnight, Warmer Than Normal Saturday