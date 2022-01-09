Warren County man killed in single-vehicle crash

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday just outside of Lebanon, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP).

OSHP says that 52-year-old Donald Asher of Lebanon, Ohio, was driving southbound on SR 123 near Greentree Road when his vehicle struck a tree and then a culvert.

Asher was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via Careflight where police say he died from his injuries.

According to OHSP, drugs and alcohol are considered to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.