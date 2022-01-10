Contests
Officials: 3 people dead after Boone County stabbing

Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.
Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Walton, Ky.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Boone County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that three people are dead following a stabbing Sunday night.

Officers responded to the Overland Ridge Apartment Complex around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Lt. Philip Ridgell, Boone County Public Information Officer, has confirmed that the stabbing involved four victims; two adults and two children.

Three of the victims are dead and one was taken to the hospital. It is unclear which of the victims are deceased at this time.

FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

