Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals activate 7 players from Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Wild Card game

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the second quarter during a...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the second quarter during a Week 12 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) activated seven players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as the team prepares for Saturday’s Wild Card showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders (10-7).

Pro Bowlers Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson are two of the players the team moved to the active roster on Monday.

Safety Vonn Bell, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, center Trey Hopkins, guard Quinton Spain and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi are also off the Reserve/COVID-19 list now, the team announced.

The return of these seven players is vital for the Bengals as they look to get the franchise’s first playoff win since 1991.

Saturday’s Wild Card game at Paul Brown Stadium begins at 4:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead in a stabbing in northern Kentucky Sunday night, according to the Boone...
Two children among victims in deadly NKY quadruple stabbing
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Police are investigating a double shooting scene in Bond Hill. The coroner also responded to...
Victims identified in fatal Bond Hill double shooting from CA
A pilot had to make an emergency landing at Lunken Airport Sunday.
Plane lands safely after making emergency landing at Lunken Airport
A pedestrian walks by Pepp & Dolores in Over The Rhine on Friday, Jan. 24,2020.
Two Cincinnati restaurants make list of top 100 in the country

Latest News

The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws the...
Bengals backups come up just short in loss to Cleveland
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Burrow, Reader confirmed OUT for last game before playoffs
final quarter
The Final Quarter 1-7-22