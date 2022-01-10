Bengals activate 7 players from Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Wild Card game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) activated seven players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as the team prepares for Saturday’s Wild Card showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders (10-7).

Pro Bowlers Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson are two of the players the team moved to the active roster on Monday.

Safety Vonn Bell, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, center Trey Hopkins, guard Quinton Spain and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi are also off the Reserve/COVID-19 list now, the team announced.

The return of these seven players is vital for the Bengals as they look to get the franchise’s first playoff win since 1991.

Saturday’s Wild Card game at Paul Brown Stadium begins at 4:30 p.m.

Playoffs here we go‼️



Cincinnati fans let’s get Paul Brown Stadium Rockin this weekend! We need every one of y’all! #WhoDey — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 10, 2022

