Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Wild Card Round playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium, the NFL announced early Monday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Wild Card Round playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium, the NFL announced early Monday.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are still available.

If you go to the game, be sure to take your hat and gloves.

Highs will be in the low 30s with a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow.

FOX19 NOW DETAILED FORECAST

The Bengals (10-7) won the AFC North and are the No. 4 seed. The Raiders (10-7) are the No. 5 seed.

The Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 in overtime on Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals already beat the Raiders once this season, 32-13 on Nov. 21.

