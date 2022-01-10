Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Wild Card Round playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium, the NFL announced early Monday.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are still available.

If you go to the game, be sure to take your hat and gloves.

Highs will be in the low 30s with a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow.

FOX19 NOW DETAILED FORECAST

The Bengals (10-7) won the AFC North and are the No. 4 seed. The Raiders (10-7) are the No. 5 seed.

The Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 in overtime on Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals already beat the Raiders once this season, 32-13 on Nov. 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.