Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey to permanently close Pendleton location

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey will officially close their Pendleton location.

“Due to all of the surrounding circumstances that have plagued the industry over the last two years, it is untenable for us to continue in this environment,” Owner Christian Gill said in a Facebook post.

He adds that the Union, KY location, 9039 US 42 Suite H, will remain open.

“There’s a lot to unpack with this closing and I ask that y’all come see us in these last few weeks. Share a biscuit and bourbon with us. Enjoy the Yukon and Grahams of Gold. Stake Your Claim while the gold is still here in Cincinnati,” Gill said in the same post.

Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey was the restaurant’s first location. Gill says that the Union, KY location opened in the summer of 2021.

The Pendleton location will remain open until Jan. 23.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

