Chase suspect found with stolen gun, bullet on front seat, court docs

Kenneth Riley
Kenneth Riley(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A chase suspect was found with a stolen gun and a bullet on the front seat of his car over the weekend, court records show.

Kenneth Riley, 29, of East Price Hill was arrested on several charges Saturday in North College Hill.

Police wrote in court records he led them on a vehicle and then foot pursuit.

The chase started when officers say they saw him driving a vehicle without headlights and taillights and he refused to stop, an affidavit shows.

Riley crashed his vehicle, got out and ran off, police wrote.

He was apprehended a short time later.

Police say they found a gun and bullet on the passenger side of the front seat, according to Riley’s criminal complaint.

The gun was confirmed to be stolen out of North College Hill, police wrote.

Riley is prohibited from having a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, the court documents state.

He’s charged with fleeing and eluding police, receiving stolen property, weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

