Dry and cold weather again tomorrow

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our cold weather will persist tonight and again tomorrow. Highs will be around freezing tomorrow afternoon with lots of sunshine. We remain dry through Friday before snow arrives this weekend.

Saturday morning we will see a few flurries move into the area. By the afternoon snow is likely. We don’t see a lot of snow at this time but we will keep tweaking that forecast as we get closer. Light snow continues Sunday and into Monday.

Overall the pattern we are in is closer to normal for this time of year with very little precipitation at this time.

Skies clear, temps drop