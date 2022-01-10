Family offering cash reward for info leading to suspected arsonist’s arrest

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who set their Adams County cabins on fire last month.

During the early morning hours of Dec. 13, surveillance video caught a man setting fire to the cabins on Centenary Road in Seaman, Ohio.

Amber McKinney says the cabins had been in her fiancé's family for generations.

Within minutes, the cabins were reduced to a pile of rubble.

McKinney says it was eerie going through the surveillance video.

“You can actually hear his footsteps as he’s hitting my porch,” she explained. “You can hear the sloshing of whatever he’s using; it sounded like he doused my furniture in whatever he had in his can. You can hear all of that, and you can see him as he’s walking away, and the fire actually ignites.”

McKinney and her family were not in the cabins when the fire happened.

What she finds even more disturbing about what happened is the alleged arsonist did not look to see if anyone was in the cabins.

“The likelihood and chances that we could have been in there and burned alive on the second floor of that cabin is extremely high,” McKinney said.

McKinney says nothing was stolen from cabins, which leads investigators to believe the suspected arsonist could be someone familiar with the family.

“They said this was most likely a crime of envy,” according to McKinney.

With no suspect yet arrested, McKinney hopes the $2,500 reward will help identify the person responsible.

Call the Ohio Fire Marshal’s tip-line at 800-589-2728 if you have any information regarding the fire.

