Fire causes $75K in damage to Mariemont business, chief says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARIEMONT, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire caused $75,000 in damage to a Mariemont business overnight, fire officials say.

Firefighters from both Mariemont and neighboring Cincinnati responded to a report of a fire at Cincinnati Steel Treating on Mariemont Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Siunday.

A furnace caught on fire, resulting in heavy smoke and flames - and a gas leak, said Mariemont Fire Chief Dan Copeland.

It took fire crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Four workers who were inside the business when the fire broke out made it safely out, according to the chief.

No injuries were reported.

