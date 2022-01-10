Gov. Beshear unveils education budget plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will be unveiling his full budget proposal later this week, but Monday he gave us a better picture of his educational priorities.

Last week, Gov. Beshear said the budget unveiled by House leaders doesn’t go far enough in education. Monday he said he’s proposing a historic, game-changing level of funding $2 billion.

It follows the state House’s release of their proposal that they said will fully fund kindergarten and provide a 6% raise for all state employees. They also said it sets record high amounts of classroom money, called SEEK money, and fully funds the teacher retirement system and pays off cost of living adjustments. The governor said he wants universal pre-K funding.

The budget also provides for a 5% raise for all staff on top of the regular certified salary schedule. And he said there will not be increases in health insurance premiums.

The governor is expected to deliver the full budget address to a joint session of the legislature on Thursday.

