Graeter’s celebrates Fiona’s birthday with Willy Wonka-like golden ticket contest

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Graeter’s is partnering with the Cincinnati Zoo to celebrate Fiona’s upcoming birthday with a Willy Wonka-like golden ticket-themed contest.

Starting Monday, customers can buy a Fiona chocolate bar at any one of their locations. Only five will have a golden ticket out of all of the 7,500 chocolate bars. If the chocolate bar contains a golden ticket, that person will get a free Fiona kiss painting.

Graeter’s will also be selling the Fiona candy bars. Each candy bar will have a buy-one-get-one-free ice cream cone coupon and a $2 off zoo ticket.

The chocolate bars will be sold for $5 each, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Those wanting to participate can do so at any one of their locations.

Fiona was born on Jan. 24, 2017 six weeks before her due date, at 29 pounds.

