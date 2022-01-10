Contests
Lebanon 4th grader shows ultimate sign of sportsmanship during game

Lebanon Superintendent and the team coach Isaac Seevers said the photo shows how everyone can...
By Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The score from a fourth-grade basketball game over the weekend inside Liberty Junior High won’t be what people remember. Instead, they will remember the moment one player stopped to help his opponent.

During the game, the referee stopped to let one of the players know his shoe was untied.

When the kid said he didn’t know how to tie his shoe, a player on the other team did not hesitate to help.

